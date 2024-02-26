Video Ad Feedback
"There is more potential" for a deal between Israel and Hamas, says global affairs analyst
Negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages have resumed in Qatar between Israel and Hamas mediators. Axios Journalist Barak Ravid joins Bianna Golodryga to discuss.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
"There is more potential" for a deal between Israel and Hamas, says global affairs analyst
Hear father's heartbreaking question after his son was killed
Video appears to show Israel sending Palestinian detainee to tell Gazans to flee
Jake Sullivan: Negotiators have agreed on outline of Israel-Hamas hostage deal
'Disconnected from reality': Hostage coordinator on Hamas' demands
Video appears to show partially collapsed Gaza hospital after direct hit
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
Video shows dramatic moment two Israeli hostages were taken to safety
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
'A bird in heaven': Grandfather cradles 7-year-old granddaughter killed in southern Gaza
Palestinian American stabbing victim describes how attacker singled him out
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
Hear why 9-year-old used code words to describe her time in Hamas captivity
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
Erin Burnett presses ex-Israeli PM on Israeli tactics of infiltrating Palestinian hospital in disguise
Palestinian girl trapped in car calls for help after her family is killed by gunfire
