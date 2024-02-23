Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative explains why Putin is 'scared' after Navalny's death
Former CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall outlines the aftermath of the passing of Putin critic Alexey Navalny.
01:12 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Ex-CIA operative explains why Putin is 'scared' after Navalny's death
01:12
Now playing
Xi takes a page from Putin as he vows to control Taiwan
02:39
Now playing
Video shows Ukrainian soldier's conversation with sister before being killed by Russia
04:35
Now playing
Myanmar rebels claim video shows military soldiers surrendering (2023)
02:29
Now playing
What we know about woman arrested in Russia after donating to Ukraine
01:50
Now playing
'It's surreal': Russian tourist describes experience visiting North Korea
02:34
Now playing
UK Inquiry was warned of Russian infiltration, leaked testimony shows
05:12
Now playing
'He lives like a king': Video shows escaped drug lord's lavish prison accommodations
04:28
Now playing
Young Gazan: 'Are you waiting for our death?'
03:13
Now playing
The message Russians are hearing after Navalny's death
01:28
Now playing
Watch CNN's investigation into a UN aid truck that was hit by Israeli forces
03:26
Now playing
Alexey Navalny's mother addresses Putin in new video
00:43
Now playing
Italian inmates make surprising wood products from migrant boats
02:26
Now playing
Zelensky blames Putin for Navalny's death
02:46
Now playing
New details emerge on potential Russian nuclear space weapon
02:00
Now playing
Journalist who helped expose the plot to kill Navalny has theory on how he died
02:28
Now playing
Fareed: Tucker Carlson's riff on Russia is really about America
06:20
Now playing