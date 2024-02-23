Video Ad Feedback
Navalny's mother claims Russian agents are 'blackmailing' her
Alexey Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, posted a video to social media where she claimed that Russia is 'blackmailing' her and setting conditions for his funeral. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
01:19 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 8 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny's mother claims Russian agents are 'blackmailing' her
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russians detained for attending gatherings over Navalny's death
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why someone left a sledgehammer at a Prigozhin memorial
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes to Red Square to gauge Russians' opinion on Putin after the rebellion
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
04:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN