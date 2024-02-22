Video Ad Feedback
Estonia says it thwarted "shadow war" operation by Russia
Isa Soares speaks with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna about how the Baltic states are upping their defense spending, for Ukraine and domestic issues.
04:04 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Estonia says it thwarted "shadow war" operation by Russia
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
01:18
Now playing- Source: WJAR
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN