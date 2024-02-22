Amanpour Sergey Markov
Putin 'will do the same' in his next term as president, says former Russian lawmaker
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks to former Russian Member of Parliament from Putin's political party, Sergey Markov, about Navalny's death and the war in Ukraine.
09:38 - Source: CNN
