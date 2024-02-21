Ksenia Karelina
What we know about woman arrested in Russia after donating to Ukraine
A US-Russian dual citizen was arrested in Russia on charges of treason for allegedly donating just $51 to a Ukrainian charity, her California employer said. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the detainee, a 33-year-old woman who lives in Los Angeles, was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for "providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against Russia security." CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
Ksenia Karelina
