exp Politics Incumbents Sharma live 022003PSEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Video Ad Feedback
Political leaders face uphill battle on public opinion
Rockefeller International Chairman Ruchir Sharma explains why voters are growing less enthusiastic about their political leaders.  
02:43 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
exp Politics Incumbents Sharma live 022003PSEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Video Ad Feedback
Political leaders face uphill battle on public opinion
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
California flooding McGinnis
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miami permission slip
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 April 2020, Bavaria, Kaufbeuren: Various vegetables are stored in the vegetable compartments of a refrigerator. Due to a lack of harvest workers in the Corona crisis, some fruits and vegetables could become more expensive and scarce, according to the Bavarian Minister of Agriculture, Michaela Kaniber (CSU). Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surgical robot in space pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gingras Heart of a Hero PKG vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
woman drinking stanley cup
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Toddler roof rhode island affil wjar
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
01:18
Now playing
- Source: WJAR
travis kelce vegas
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A student sitting behind a barrier works on a tablets as they return to in-person learning at St. Anthony Catholic High School during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 24, 2021 in Long Beach, California. - The school of 445 students implemented a hybrid learning model, with approximately 60 percent of students returning to in an in-person classroom learning environment with Covid-19 safety measures including face masks, social distancing, plexiglass barriers around desks, outdoor spaces, and schedule changes. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Allison Chinchar weather hit 2.4
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake & Onwuchekwam foa vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chimpanzee Sanctuary McKenzie vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newborn white shark vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows possible first wild sighting of newborn great white shark
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN