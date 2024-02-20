Victoria Nuland
We will 'tighten the noose' on Putin, vows US State Deptarment's Victoria Nuland
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland explains why she is sure that the US Congress will send aid to Ukraine when the House returns from recess.
We will 'tighten the noose' on Putin, vows US State Deptarment's Victoria Nuland
Putin 'will do the same' in his next term as president, says former Russian lawmaker
Ukraine MP: It's not in the interest of the U.S. to help Putin
10 years after James Foley's murder, his mother Diane is rejecting hatred
Joseph Gordon, left in green, and Theo Rochios (student of the School of American Ballet), and company in Solitude (World Premiere), choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, music by Gustav Mahler, Scenery and Costumes by Moritz Junge, Lighting by Mark Stanley. New York City Ballet, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Thursday, February 15, 2024, 7:30pm. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Acclaimed Russian-Ukrainian choreographer brings the battlefield to ballet
Video shows Ukrainian soldier's conversation with sister before being killed by Russia
President Zelensky: Our main weapon today is our people
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Jonathan Glazer attends a red carpet for the movie "Te L'Avevo Detto" & "The Zone Of Interest" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
'The Zone of Interest' director sees ourselves in the perpetrators of the Holocaust
'Every day of debate... means another death,' says Ukraine's Foreign Minister
'It will not slow me down': Alejandro Mayorkas responds to historic impeachment
'True Detective' stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on making the show their own
Zelensky: 'Putin kills whoever he wants'
Hear what Hillary Clinton told Amanpour about Navalny
Hear what Hillary Clinton told Amanpour about Navalny
A demonstrator carries a placard with a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people gather to attend a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on February 16, 2024, following the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny had died in an Arctic prison. Russian opposition leader Navalny died on February 16 at the Arctic prison colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region in northern Siberia where he was serving a 19-year-term. Russian authorities announced Navalny's death a month before an election poised to extend Russian President Putin's hold on power. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton: Navalny's death 'a result of Putin's brutality'
