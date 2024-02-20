Video Ad Feedback
Alexey Navalny's mother addresses Putin in new video
Standing in front of the penal colony where Alexey Navalny died, his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly in a newly released video and demanded the release of her son's body.
00:43 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
