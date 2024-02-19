Video Ad Feedback
Drone images show aftermath of Russia's gain of Avdiivka
CNN's chief international security correspondent Nick Paton Walsh reports on the aftermath of Russia making gains in Avdiivka, a town Ukraine has been defending for over a decade.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Drone images show aftermath of Russia's gain of Avdiivka
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's how Russian oil is making its way to the US
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains what Russia may do next after taking Avdiivka
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Zelensky believes there aren't any European countries ready for invasion
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains significance of Ukraine's purported gains against Russia
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows sea drone sinking Russian warship in the Black Sea
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Zelensky firing top military official could backfire
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They were recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine. Now thousands of them have lost contact with their families
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Here we won't hear anything' Ukrainian children forced underground for safety
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert says this is what Putin hoped to get from Carlson interview
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine unable to recruit willing soldiers to fight Russia
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour pushes back on Tucker Carlson's claim about Putin interview
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These are Tucker Carlson's everyday habits that Russian media highlighted during his visit
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the small sea drone Ukraine says packs 500 pounds of explosives
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video of what Ukraine claims is drone strike that sunk Russian ship
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN