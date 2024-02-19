Video Ad Feedback
Here's how Russian oil is making its way to the US
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports on how Russia is using the open ocean to get around sanctions and sell oil to fund its war effort in Ukraine.
Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Here's how Russian oil is making its way to the US
Retired colonel explains what Russia may do next after taking Avdiivka
'Our security depends on it': Biden calls on Congress to approve Ukraine aid
Why Zelensky believes there aren't any European countries ready for invasion
Retired general explains significance of Ukraine's purported gains against Russia
Video shows sea drone sinking Russian warship in the Black Sea
Why Zelensky firing top military official could backfire
They were recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine. Now thousands of them have lost contact with their families
'Here we won't hear anything' Ukrainian children forced underground for safety
Russia expert says this is what Putin hoped to get from Carlson interview
Ukraine unable to recruit willing soldiers to fight Russia
Amanpour pushes back on Tucker Carlson's claim about Putin interview
These are Tucker Carlson's everyday habits that Russian media highlighted during his visit
See the small sea drone Ukraine says packs 500 pounds of explosives
New video of what Ukraine claims is drone strike that sunk Russian ship
Ukraine's spy chief downplays risks of a Trump presidency
This is how the Ukrainian and Russian armies compare on the battlefield now
