screengrab italy inmate musical instruments
Video Ad Feedback
Italian inmates make surprising wood products from migrant boats
Prisoners in Milan, Italy are making musical instruments from migrant boats left in a scrapyard. While honing their woodworking skills and making instruments for musicians, they're also bringing the migrant issue to the forefront. CNN's Barbie Latza Nadeau reports.
02:26 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
screengrab italy inmate musical instruments
Video Ad Feedback
Italian inmates make surprising wood products from migrant boats
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky Putin split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky blames Putin for Navalny's death
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in central Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Video Ad Feedback
New details emerge on potential Russian nuclear space weapon
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ebof grozev split
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist who helped expose the plot to kill Navalny has theory on how he died
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fareed Zakaria 2.18
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Tucker Carlson's riff on Russia is really about America
06:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper Kushner bin Salman SPLIT for video
Video Ad Feedback
'Yes Jared, we're still doing this': Tapper reacts to Kushner's comments about Saudi crown prince
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prince Harry King Charles FILE SPLIT for video
Video Ad Feedback
Prince Harry speaks out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tim scott sotu
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper pushes back on Tim Scott's claim Biden is 'dragging his feet' in Ukraine
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A general view shows debris of houses that were damaged in a series of earthquakes, in Injil district of Herat province on October 15, 2023. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan on October 15, with damaged prisons emptied and residents fleeing a region where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP) (Photo by MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The painful legacy of war in Afghanistan
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during a communication session with the Vostok Station, a Russian research station in Antarctica, at the Konstantin Palace on January 28, 2024, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in Saint Petersburg to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Siege of Leningrad.
Video Ad Feedback
German minister of defense on Putin's threat to the West
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail last known footage navalny court
Video Ad Feedback
See last known footage of Navalny before reported death
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 29 : Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a rally in support of political prisoners in Prospekt Sakharova Street in Moscow, Russia on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
What Alexey Navalny's death says about Putin
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
USS Gravely crew bertrand ctm
Video Ad Feedback
Navy destroyer crew has only seconds to respond to incoming missiles. See them in action
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bill nye greenland climate change
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Bill Nye's warning following alarming report
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool /Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This is about how they view their future': CNN reporter on Prince Harry and Meghan's new website
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bunker schools ukraine
Video Ad Feedback
'Here we won't hear anything' Ukrainian children forced underground for safety
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grandfather rafah gaza vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'A bird in heaven': Grandfather cradles 7-year-old granddaughter killed in southern Gaza
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN