Italian inmates make surprising wood products from migrant boats
Prisoners in Milan, Italy are making musical instruments from migrant boats left in a scrapyard. While honing their woodworking skills and making instruments for musicians, they're also bringing the migrant issue to the forefront. CNN's Barbie Latza Nadeau reports.
