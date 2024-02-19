Video Ad Feedback
Award-nominated short film follows woman buying first burqa
Isa Soares speaks with film director Elham Ehsas about his BAFTA-nominated film, which follows a young woman learning to cover her face, and face a new future.
03:16 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Award-nominated short film follows woman buying first burqa
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
01:18
Now playing- Source: WJAR
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows possible first wild sighting of newborn great white shark
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
People are eating fried toothpicks. The South Korean government would like them to stop
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN