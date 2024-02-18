Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russians detained for attending gatherings over Navalny's death
Hundreds of people in Russia have been detained according to a human rights group as they attend vigils and rallies for Alexey Navalny. This comes as the whereabouts of the remains of the late Kremlin critic are not clear. CNN's Matthew Chance reports from St. Petersburg.
03:28 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 7 videos
