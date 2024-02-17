Video Ad Feedback
New details emerge on potential Russian nuclear space weapon
Russia is trying to develop a nuclear space weapon that would destroy satellites by creating a massive energy wave when detonated, potentially crippling a vast swath of the commercial and government satellites that the world below depends on to talk on cell phones, pay bills, and surf the internet, according to three sources familiar with US intelligence about the weapon. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
