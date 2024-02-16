Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Israel sending Palestinian detainee to tell Gazans to flee
The IDF has raided Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, one of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza. Israel says it had credible evidence that Hamas held hostages here, and it apprehended a number of suspects. Footage shared with CNN by Dr. Ahmad Moghrabi from inside the hospital showed bloodied patients, covered in dust, being wheeled through a corridor while the hissing sound of compressed air could be heard. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
03:27 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video appears to show Israel sending Palestinian detainee to tell Gazans to flee
Video appears to show partially collapsed Gaza hospital after direct hit
CCTV footage released by IDF purportedly shows Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel
Video shows dramatic moment two Israeli hostages were taken to safety
Harrowing audio reveals the moment a family was killed in Gaza
'A bird in heaven': Grandfather cradles 7-year-old granddaughter killed in southern Gaza
Palestinian American stabbing victim describes how attacker singled him out
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
Hear why 9-year-old used code words to describe her time in Hamas captivity
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
Erin Burnett presses ex-Israeli PM on Israeli tactics of infiltrating Palestinian hospital in disguise
Palestinian girl trapped in car calls for help after her family is killed by gunfire
Exhausted mom says she's on a mission to bring her son home
Israeli special forces infiltrate Palestinian hospital in medical clothing, hijabs
Video shows why it so hard for Israel to drive Hamas out of Gaza
