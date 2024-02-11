exp Ukraine top military commanders oleksiy goncharenko intv 021104aseg1 cnni world_00000117.png
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine pushes ahead with change of top military officials
Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says he does not support the change at the top of Ukraine's military, but he wishes all the best for the new commander. President Zelensky replaced General Valerii Zaluzhnyi with Oleksandr Syrskyi on Thursday. Goncharenko speaks with Anna Coren.
04:22 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp Ukraine top military commanders oleksiy goncharenko intv 021104aseg1 cnni world_00000117.png
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine pushes ahead with change of top military officials
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gingras Heart of a Hero PKG vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
woman drinking stanley cup
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Toddler roof rhode island affil wjar
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
01:18
Now playing
- Source: WJAR
travis kelce vegas
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A student sitting behind a barrier works on a tablets as they return to in-person learning at St. Anthony Catholic High School during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 24, 2021 in Long Beach, California. - The school of 445 students implemented a hybrid learning model, with approximately 60 percent of students returning to in an in-person classroom learning environment with Covid-19 safety measures including face masks, social distancing, plexiglass barriers around desks, outdoor spaces, and schedule changes. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Allison Chinchar weather hit 2.4
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake & Onwuchekwam foa vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members as he testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chimpanzee Sanctuary McKenzie vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newborn white shark vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows possible first wild sighting of newborn great white shark
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south korea toothpick trend lon orig na
Video Ad Feedback
People are eating fried toothpicks. The South Korean government would like them to stop
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aviatrix Amelia Earhart in Newfoundland, 1928.
Video Ad Feedback
Why exploration team believes they found Amelia Earhart's plane
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: A general view of the playing field at Allegiant Stadium after a news conference announcing that the enclosed venue will host the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See how much the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is and how it compares to past editions
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Applebee's Pick-Up Window first launched in Texarkana, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
Dating isn't cheap. Here's how much money singles are spending
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US businesswoman Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: There is no celebrity chef like Martha Stewart
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN