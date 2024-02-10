Video Ad Feedback
Protests in Pakistan as election results trickle in
Pakistani officials call for calm after people took to the streets amid delays in results from national elections and cries of vote-rigging and corruption. CNN's Sofia Saifi breaks down the latest results.
Source: CNN
