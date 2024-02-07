Video Ad Feedback
This woman quit her job so she could watch Taylor Swift play tonight
Taylor Swift is kicking off the next era of her tour in Tokyo as she prepares to perform four nights of sold-out shows. CNN's Hanako Montgomery reports.
01:45 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This woman quit her job so she could watch Taylor Swift play tonight
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hosts lose it when reporter accidentally slaps herself on live TV
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Officers respond to home alarm and make hilarious discovery
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst explains why Grammy performance struck a chord
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley makes 'SNL' appearance
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could Swift help Biden like Oprah did Obama?
09:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Powerful storm set to soak California this weekend
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From 'Rocky' to 'The Mandalorian': A look back on Carl Weathers' career
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Floating sauna saves people from sinking Tesla
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Barkley has a stern message for NFL fans hating on Taylor Swift
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction on Groundhog Day
01:35
Now playing- Source: VisitPA.com
Video Ad Feedback
Rockstar reveals her worry about Swift-Kelce relationship
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Marriage proposal video goes hilariously wrong thanks to wandering raccoon
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A toddler got stuck in a claw machine. See what happened next
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN