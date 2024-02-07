Video Ad Feedback
'Just horrific': CNN producer describes being in room where hostages were held
CNN's Ivana Kottasová was part of a group of journalists that the Israeli military escorted inside a compound deep under Khan Younis, where the Israeli military says Hamas held hostages. Much of the surrounding residential area has been destroyed.
