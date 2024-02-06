video thumbnail mclean turkey quake pkg 1
Video Ad Feedback
He lost his wife and son in devastating quake. One year on he returns to ruined home
CNN's Scott McLean reports from Turkey a year after the deadly earthquake that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria last year.
03:39 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
video thumbnail mclean turkey quake pkg 1
Video Ad Feedback
He lost his wife and son in devastating quake. One year on he returns to ruined home
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's King Charles III waits on the church steps after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares what we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CENTCOM Yemen Airstrike February 3 2024 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US launching strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Yemen
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on the fighter jet used in US-led strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Godfather GPS 2.4 2
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: US foreign policy lessons from 'The Godfather'
05:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Video Ad Feedback
Why the Grammys has a new category for African music
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
f-18 carrier launch
Video Ad Feedback
See CENTCOM images of F-18 taking off from aircraft carrier
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strikes iraq vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
New video appears to show aftermath of US strikes in Iraq
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
general mark hertling
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general says this is likely what prompted latest US strikes against Houthi rebels
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ret army major mike lyons
Video Ad Feedback
Expert: This is why using B-1 bombers in strike is a big deal
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
b1 bombardero aereo bombas iraq siria iran ataque perspectivas mexico tv_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Retired General: 'Stop telling our enemies what the U.S. is not going to do '
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trudi Daub newsnight
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NIC ROBERTSON vpx
Video Ad Feedback
US launches retaliatory strikes on Iranian-linked militia targets in Iraq and Syria
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nairobi explosion screengrab vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Massive fireball lights up Nairobi skyline after gas explosion
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOCIAL
Video Ad Feedback
Ban and erase. China censors criticism of its economy
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chimpanzee Sanctuary McKenzie vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN