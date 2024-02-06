Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes inside far-right meeting in Germany
In Germany, the far-right political party 'Alternative Fur Deutschland, 'AfD', is claiming to stand up for citizens and at a recent meeting, supporters displayed Trumpian undertones in their anti-immigration rhetoric. CNN's Sebastian Shukla reports from Brandenburg, Germany.
03:01 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes inside far-right meeting in Germany
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show drivers stranded on icy roads during busy travel season
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He lost his wife and son in devastating quake. One year on he returns to ruined home
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares what we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This woman is trying to stop girls' genitalia being cut. But not everyone approves
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US launching strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Yemen
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on the fighter jet used in US-led strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: US foreign policy lessons from 'The Godfather'
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why the Grammys has a new category for African music
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See CENTCOM images of F-18 taking off from aircraft carrier
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video appears to show aftermath of US strikes in Iraq
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general says this is likely what prompted latest US strikes against Houthi rebels
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert: This is why using B-1 bombers in strike is a big deal
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired General: 'Stop telling our enemies what the U.S. is not going to do '
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US launches retaliatory strikes on Iranian-linked militia targets in Iraq and Syria
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN