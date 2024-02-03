Video Ad Feedback
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
CNN's Abby Phillip speaks with Trudi Daub, who lost multiple family members in the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel and is now joining a lawsuit against Iran for its role in funding terrorists groups like Hamas.
02:10 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her sister in the October 7 Hamas attack. Now she's joining a lawsuit against Iran
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video appears to show aftermath of US strikes in Iraq
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert: This is why using B-1 bombers in strike is a big deal
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US launches retaliatory strikes on Iranian-linked militia targets in Iraq and Syria
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Massive fireball lights up Nairobi skyline after gas explosion
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ban and erase. China censors criticism of its economy
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the last time Putin critic appeared publicly
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ancient Chinese fashion is making a comeback
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exhausted mom says she's on a mission to bring her son home
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is how the Ukrainian and Russian armies compare on the battlefield now
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli special forces infiltrate Palestinian hospital in medical clothing, hijabs
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How the US could respond to the drone attack on Tower 22
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows moment Ukrainian artillery strikes Russian forces
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could a woman be next in line to rule North Korea?
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is 'best option' for the US in dealing with Iran
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN