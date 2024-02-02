whale tail whole story
Video Ad Feedback
'Whale poo has massive value': CNN reporter explains why
CNN's Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir follows the humpback whale migratory journey from Antarctica all the way to the coast of Colombia. "What Whales Tell Us" premieres on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT.
02:34 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
whale tail whole story
Video Ad Feedback
'Whale poo has massive value': CNN reporter explains why
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clearwater florida plane crash
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows remnants of plane after fiery crash at mobile home park
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jennifer crumbley trial 02012024
Video Ad Feedback
'I wish he would have killed us instead': Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies at trial
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Video Ad Feedback
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds first press conference since hospitalization
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michal simecka
Video Ad Feedback
A candidate targeted by a deepfake has an AI warning for America
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members as he testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump haley breakfast club split thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fbi director wray
Video Ad Feedback
Wray warns Chinese hackers are preparing to 'wreak havoc' on Americans
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Graham
Video Ad Feedback
'You have blood on your hands': Graham tells tech CEOs
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
justin mohn pennsylvania
Video Ad Feedback
Man arrested after claiming he decapitated father and posted anti-Biden rant
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kennedy sanders family biden call wjxt
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john bolton the source 01302024
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Habba Trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Sloppy': Former prosecutor reacts to Trump attorney's claims against Carroll trial judge
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: A general view of the playing field at Allegiant Stadium after a news conference announcing that the enclosed venue will host the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moms for liberty
Video Ad Feedback
Father of slain US soldier recounts moment he learned of daughter's death
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muhlenberg twp., PA - September 10: Joan Sandritter, left, a Cafeteria Worker for the School District, and Carey Kline, the director of Food Service and Nutrition in the Muhlenberg School District, load grab and go breakfasts and lunches into a box to distribute. At the Muhlenberg Elementary Center in Muhlenberg twp, PA Thursday morning September 10, 2020 where school district employees were distributing grab and go meals to students. The program has been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is continuing this school year as all education in the district is being done virtually. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See how much the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is and how it compares to past editions
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muhlenberg twp., PA - September 10: Joan Sandritter, left, a Cafeteria Worker for the School District, and Carey Kline, the director of Food Service and Nutrition in the Muhlenberg School District, load grab and go breakfasts and lunches into a box to distribute. At the Muhlenberg Elementary Center in Muhlenberg twp, PA Thursday morning September 10, 2020 where school district employees were distributing grab and go meals to students. The program has been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is continuing this school year as all education in the district is being done virtually. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear judge's ruling on Alex Murdaugh request for new trial
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN