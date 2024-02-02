Video Ad Feedback
'Whale poo has massive value': CNN reporter explains why
CNN's Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir follows the humpback whale migratory journey from Antarctica all the way to the coast of Colombia. "What Whales Tell Us" premieres on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT.
02:34 - Source: CNN
