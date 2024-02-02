Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the last time Putin critic appeared publicly
Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, tells CNN that her husband has been unexpectedly moved to one of Russia's Siberian prison colonies. Matthew Chance reports.
03:09 - Source: CNN
