New video appears to show aftermath of US strikes in Iraq
CNN has obtained new video that, according to the Iraqi military, shows the aftermath of US strikes on an apparent weapons depot in Qaim, Iraq. US strikes were launched on 85 targets in response to a drone strike in Jordan that killed three American soldiers.
00:42 - Source: CNN
