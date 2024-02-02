Video Ad Feedback
Erin Burnett presses ex-Israeli PM on Israeli tactics of infiltrating Palestinian hospital in disguise
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks exclusively with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the surveillance camera showing Israeli forces disguised as medical staff and civilians to infiltrate the West Bank's Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin with assault weapons.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Erin Burnett presses ex-Israeli PM on Israeli tactics of infiltrating Palestinian hospital in disguise
Exhausted mom says she's on a mission to bring her son home
Israeli special forces infiltrate Palestinian hospital in medical clothing, hijabs
Video shows why it so hard for Israel to drive Hamas out of Gaza
Grandmother shot and killed fleeing Gaza. Watch CNN's investigation
UNRWA allegations
Hear from Netanyahu after ICJ ruling on Israel
'I don't think there's a chance at all that we will take this war to Iran proper,' says former U.S. ambassador to Israel
Alleged leaked Netanyahu audio reveals he might be angry with the US
Newly released IDF footage reveals conditions they say hostages endured
CNN chief national security correspondent on Israel spy chief's proposal to Hamas
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
ISIS and Hamas have two very different ideologies. But are their tactics becoming more similar?
Concerns grow over Israel's intentions for Gaza when war ends
Fareed: Israel's war in Gaza isn't genocide, but is it proportionate?
3D visual shows timeline of Gaza hospital destruction
