Thumbnail toddler claw machine 1
Video Ad Feedback
A toddler got stuck in a claw machine. See what happened next
A three-year-old toddler climbed inside a claw machine filled with toys in northeastern Australia on January 27. See how police managed to rescue the child.
00:54 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Thumbnail toddler claw machine 1
Video Ad Feedback
A toddler got stuck in a claw machine. See what happened next
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newborn white shark vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows possible first wild sighting of newborn great white shark
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south korea toothpick trend lon orig na
Video Ad Feedback
People are eating fried toothpicks. The South Korean government would like them to stop
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aviatrix Amelia Earhart in Newfoundland, 1928.
Video Ad Feedback
Why exploration team believes they found Amelia Earhart's plane
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: A general view of the playing field at Allegiant Stadium after a news conference announcing that the enclosed venue will host the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See how much the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is and how it compares to past editions
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Applebee's Pick-Up Window first launched in Texarkana, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
Dating isn't cheap. Here's how much money singles are spending
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US businesswoman Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: There is no celebrity chef like Martha Stewart
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NYC tent city pazmino SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See what life is like for migrants in NYC tent city
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
3 nk teens punished
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show North Korean teens being punished in front of crowd. Hear why
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christian Nolan plays guitar during brain surgery affil
Video Ad Feedback
'Unusually interesting sight': See what man was doing while doctors operated on him
02:08
Now playing
- Source: WSVN
Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Miss America 2024 on being the first active-duty service member to win title
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum at the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear 911 call requesting ambulance to defense secretary's home
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roger stone
Video Ad Feedback
Trump ally caught on audio recording allegedly threatening to assassinate two prominent Democrats
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and George Conway
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
America Ferrera intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' actress on the standout message she drew from the movie
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iceland drone
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN