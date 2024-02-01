Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian girl trapped in car calls for help after her family is killed by gunfire
CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the story of Hind, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car for days after her family came under Israeli fire while trying to flee northern Gaza. Audio from the recording of a call shared by the Palestine Red Crescent Society captures the child's fear and desperation.
