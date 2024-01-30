Video Ad Feedback
How the US could respond to the drone attack on Tower 22
Veteran foreign affairs correspondent Reena Ninan breaks down what role Tower 22 plays in the Middle East's current conflicts and how the US might respond to the attack on the US base in Jordan that left three soldiers dead.
02:22 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How the US could respond to the drone attack on Tower 22
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows moment Ukrainian artillery strikes Russian forces
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could a woman be next in line to rule North Korea?
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is 'best option' for the US in dealing with Iran
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: China has taken big steps toward improving relations with the US
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF says they destroyed this Gaza graveyard because of Hamas activity. CNN can't find the evidence
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hornet's nest' of hateful content after Hamas attack uncovered on Chinese social media
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Jong Un just destroyed part of his father's legacy. Here's how
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dozens killed in arson attack at renowned animation studio (July, 2019)
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show North Korean teens being punished in front of crowd. Hear why
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
U.S. says latest strikes on Houthi targets were 'successful'
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This has Iran's fingerprints all over it': What we know about the Iraqi air base attack
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Why much of the world worries about a Trump victory
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leading American nuclear scientist has a warning about Kim Jong Un
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Army major lists two ways to take away military capabilities from Houthis
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN