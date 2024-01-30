Video Ad Feedback
Israeli special forces infiltrate hospital to kill Palestinian men
CCTV footage on social media appears to show Israeli undercover commandos disguised as medical staff and civilians infiltrating the West Bank's Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin with assault weapons. Three Palestinian militants were killed in the maneuver, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Israeli special forces infiltrate hospital to kill Palestinian men
Video shows why it so hard for Israel to drive Hamas out of Gaza
Grandmother shot and killed fleeing Gaza. Watch CNN's investigation
Hear from Netanyahu after ICJ ruling on Israel
Alleged leaked Netanyahu audio reveals he might be angry with the US
Newly released IDF footage reveals conditions they say hostages endured
CNN chief national security correspondent on Israel spy chief's proposal to Hamas
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
ISIS and Hamas have two very different ideologies. But are their tactics becoming more similar?
Concerns grow over Israel's intentions for Gaza when war ends
Fareed: Israel's war in Gaza isn't genocide, but is it proportionate?
3D visual shows timeline of Gaza hospital destruction
Red Cross addresses claim from Israeli hostage's family
UN relief chief: War in Gaza has brought famine with 'such incredible speed'
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
Gaza doctor describes what he saw after strike hits near hospital
