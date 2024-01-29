Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moments inside Istanbul church after ISIS shooting
Security footage captured the moment two masked gunmen opened fire in the Santa Maria Church, located in Istanbul's Büyükdere neighborhood. According to Istanbul Governor Davut Gul, one person died in the attack. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the shooting after issuing a call to target Christians and Jews specifically as a response to the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
02:08 - Source: CNN
