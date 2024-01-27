Video Ad Feedback
Video shows why it so hard for Israel to drive Hamas out of Gaza
Israeli Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Nitzan Nuriel (Res.) estimates that only 60% of the tunnels created by Hamas under Gaza have been found, but that's only one of the challenges facing Israel as they work to drive out terrorists and rescue hostages. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Newly released IDF footage reveals conditions they say hostages endured
CNN chief national security correspondent on Israel spy chief's proposal to Hamas
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
ISIS and Hamas have two very different ideologies. But are their tactics becoming more similar?
Concerns grow over Israel's intentions for Gaza when war ends
Fareed: Israel's war in Gaza isn't genocide, but is it proportionate?
3D visual shows timeline of Gaza hospital destruction
Red Cross addresses claim from Israeli hostage's family
UN relief chief: War in Gaza has brought famine with 'such incredible speed'
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
Gaza doctor describes what he saw after strike hits near hospital
Hear South Africa outline genocide case against Israel in UN court
Ex-chief prosecutor weighs in on importance of South Africa's genocide case against Israel
CNN reporter crawls over 60 feet underground to visit tunnels IDF says were used by Hamas
IDF shows off alleged Hamas tunnels and weapons factories
