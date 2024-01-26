Video Ad Feedback
See inside Ukraine's command center as drone attacks hold front lines
CNN's Fred Pleitgen gains rare access to Ukraine's command center as the military holds the front lines against the Russian military.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See inside Ukraine's command center as drone attacks hold front lines
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scene from the front lines shows Ukraine's desperate need for ammunition
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Russian tank obliterated in strike
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains 'fascinating' development in Russia's war against Ukraine
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian 'meat assaults' on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows how US weapons are obliterating Russian positions in Ukraine
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Ukrainian general has a warning about this Russian weapon
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains significance of Putin's New Year's message
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Choir sings iconic 'Home Alone' Christmas song in special performance for CNN
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch exclusive performance of this classic New Year song
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See aftermath of biggest air attack on Ukraine since war began
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian troops retreating after losing tanks and vehicles in failed assault
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: Russia can't beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tours Kyiv warehouse destroyed in overnight airstrike
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what retired colonel thinks about damage done to Russian warship
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear retired colonel weigh in on attack in Belgorod, Russia
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN