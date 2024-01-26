Video Ad Feedback
'Hornet's nest' of hateful content after Hamas attack uncovered on Chinese social media
Antisemitic content has been surging on Chinese social media since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel. CNN's Will Ripley shares why that might be happening on purpose.
02:39 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
'Hornet's nest' of hateful content after Hamas attack uncovered on Chinese social media
02:39
- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un just destroyed part of his father's legacy. Here's how
00:34
- Source: CNN
Dozens killed in arson attack at renowned animation studio (July, 2019)
01:08
- Source: CNN
Video appears to show North Korean teens being punished in front of crowd. Hear why
02:45
- Source: CNN
U.S. says latest strikes on Houthi targets were 'successful'
02:41
- Source: CNN
'This has Iran's fingerprints all over it': What we know about the Iraqi air base attack
01:30
- Source: CNN
Fareed: Why much of the world worries about a Trump victory
05:30
- Source: CNN
Video captures Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian troops
02:54
- Source: CNN
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
05:34
- Source: CNN
Leading American nuclear scientist has a warning about Kim Jong Un
02:48
- Source: CNN
Retired Army major lists two ways to take away military capabilities from Houthis
01:53
- Source: CNN
Middle East turmoil: Understanding the Iran-Pakistan clash
02:35
- Source: CNN
Why retired general says Iran's airstrikes show both strength and fear
02:38
- Source: CNN
'A bit of a surprise': CNN royal correspondent reacts to Princess of Wales' hospitalization
01:10
- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
- Source: CNN
From Sydney pub to the Danish monarchy: See how the new King and Queen's relationship unfolded
01:35
- Source: CNN
Town ordered to evacuate amid new volcanic eruption
00:39
- Source: CNN