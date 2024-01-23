Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Russian tank obliterated in strike
Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a Russian oil terminal west of St. Petersburg, a Ukrainian defense source tells CNN -- in the latest example of Ukraine's extended reach into Russia. Separately, another video shows a Russian tank erupting into a fireball after what appears to be a Ukrainian strike.
00:30 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Russian tank obliterated in strike
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian 'meat assaults' on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows how US weapons are obliterating Russian positions in Ukraine
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Ukrainian general has a warning about this Russian weapon
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert explains significance of Putin's New Year's message
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Choir sings iconic 'Home Alone' Christmas song in special performance for CNN
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch exclusive performance of this classic New Year song
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See aftermath of biggest air attack on Ukraine since war began
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian troops retreating after losing tanks and vehicles in failed assault
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: Russia can't beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tours Kyiv warehouse destroyed in overnight airstrike
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what retired colonel thinks about damage done to Russian warship
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear retired colonel weigh in on attack in Belgorod, Russia
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show massive explosion as Ukraine allegedly destroys Russian warship
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russians ask Putin to bring soldiers home in rare public protest
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine's frontline becomes more grim as funding dries up
06:36
Now playing- Source: CNN