Carlos, an American expat living in Colombia
Video Ad Feedback
'It's just scary to be there, drugged, passed out': They met on a dating app. This is what happened next
CNN Journalist Stefano Pozzebon speaks to "Carlos," not his real name, a US expat who was drugged after meeting a woman on a dating app in Bogota, Colombia. The next day he was in hospital and could not remember anything. It comes as the US embassy there has issued a caution to US citizens about the risks of using dating apps in the country, after a rise in crime.
03:27 - Source: CNN
