Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains 'fascinating' development in Russia's war against Ukraine
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explains how Ukraine has been able to hit Russian targets, like the oil terminal they claimed to have struck in the Gulf of Finland, despite a pause in funding from the US.
02:04 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains 'fascinating' development in Russia's war against Ukraine
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This has Iran's fingerprints all over it': What we know about the Iraqi air base attack
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Why much of the world worries about a Trump victory
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leading American nuclear scientist has a warning about Kim Jong Un
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Army major lists two ways to take away military capabilities from Houthis
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Middle East turmoil: Understanding the Iran-Pakistan clash
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why retired general says Iran's airstrikes show both strength and fear
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A bit of a surprise': CNN royal correspondent reacts to Princess of Wales' hospitalization
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From Sydney pub to the Danish monarchy: See how the new King and Queen's relationship unfolded
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Town ordered to evacuate amid new volcanic eruption
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: Russian can't beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Chinese communist party is 'so afraid', according to fmr. Clinton official
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See inside the infamous Russian penal colony where Putin foe is in custody
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far,' expert tells Amanpour
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN