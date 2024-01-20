Video Ad Feedback
'This has Iran's fingerprints all over it': What we know about the Iraqi air base attack
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group, has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq that injured US personnel. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
01:30 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'This has Iran's fingerprints all over it': What we know about the Iraqi air base attack
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN witnessed first-hand results of Israel's bulldozing of graveyards in Gaza
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leading American nuclear scientist has a warning about Kim Jong Un
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Army major lists two ways to take away military capabilities from Houthis
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Middle East turmoil: Understanding the Iran-Pakistan clash
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why retired general says Iran's airstrikes show both strength and fear
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A bit of a surprise': CNN royal correspondent reacts to Princess of Wales' hospitalization
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From Sydney pub to the Danish monarchy: See how the new King and Queen's relationship unfolded
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Town ordered to evacuate amid new volcanic eruption
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: Russian can't beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Chinese communist party is 'so afraid', according to fmr. Clinton official
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See inside the infamous Russian penal colony where Putin foe is in custody
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far,' expert tells Amanpour
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See pictures on the ground in Yemen showing US, UK airstrikes
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN