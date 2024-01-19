Sebastien and Jimmy Lai
'I've got to speak out for him,' says son of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Sebastien Lai, whose father Jimmy Lai is on trial under Hong Kong's National Security Law, alongside Jimmy's lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher, for a deep dive on this important case.
