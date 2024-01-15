Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland, sending molten lava into a nearby town and setting houses ablaze, according to local authorities. It is the second eruption the area has seen in weeks.
00:25 - Source: CNN
