iceland drone
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland, sending molten lava into a nearby town and setting houses ablaze, according to local authorities. It is the second eruption the area has seen in weeks.
00:25 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
iceland drone
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows lava burning homes
00:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (R) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive to the New Year's cure for officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency, as well as invited representatives of major national organizations and the royal patronage at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on January 4, 2024. Denmarks' Queen Margrethe announced in her New Years speech that she is abdicating on February 14, 2024. Crown Prince Frederik will take her place and become King Frederik the 10th of Denmark, while Australian born Crown Princess Mary will be Queen of Denmark. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
From Sydney pub to the Danish monarchy: See how the new King and Queen's relationship unfolded
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aerial view taken on January 14, 2024 shows lava and smoke billowing over the landscape during a volcaninc eruption near the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.
Video Ad Feedback
Town ordered to evacuate amid new volcanic eruption
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Anne Applebaum
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: Russian can't beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) react as they look at an electronic screen showing the current vote tally for the presidential election in Taipei on January 13, 2024. Vote counting got under way on January 13 in Taiwan's presidential election, held in the shadow of threats from China that choosing the wrong leader could set the stage for war on the self-ruled island.
Video Ad Feedback
Why Chinese communist party is 'so afraid', according to fmr. Clinton official
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
navalny penal colony
Video Ad Feedback
See inside the infamous Russian penal colony where Putin foe is in custody
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour vakil intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far,' expert tells Amanpour
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Saada Yemen airstrikes
Video Ad Feedback
See pictures on the ground in Yemen showing US, UK airstrikes
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cedric Leighton
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel weighs in on airstrike against Iran-backed Houthis
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This March 12, 2022, aerial image shows the Pentagon (US Department of Defense) in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: These were the type of targets that were hit in Yemen
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RONALD LAMOLA
Video Ad Feedback
Hear South Africa outline genocide case against Israel in UN court
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ocampo
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-chief prosecutor weighs in on importance of South Africa's genocide case against Israel
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ecuador gunmen vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Gunmen in Ecuador take over live TV broadcast
00:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
horse india delivery driver
Video Ad Feedback
Indian food delivery driver ditches usual mode of transport for horse
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marc stewart dog cafe
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter explains significance of South Korea's dog meat ban
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ecuador tv station
Video Ad Feedback
Hooded men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN