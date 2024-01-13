Video Ad Feedback
'If they fire one missile, we take out three targets': Military expert breaks down response to Houthi attacks
General Wesley Clark (Ret.) and CNN's Fareed Zakaria join CNN's Anderson Cooper to provide analysis on the recent US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
