Video Ad Feedback
Red Cross addresses claim from Israeli hostage's family
Jake Tapper speaks with the International Committee of the Red Cross chief spokesperson Ewan Watson following allegations that a Red Cross staffer told the family of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas that they should think of the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.
04:52 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Red Cross addresses claim from Israeli hostage's family
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gaza doctor describes what he saw after strike hits near hospital
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-chief prosecutor weighs in on importance of South Africa's genocide case against Israel
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter crawls over 60 feet underground to visit tunnels IDF says were used by Hamas
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF shows off alleged Hamas tunnels and weapons factories
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I want to die in Gaza': Injured Palestinian talks to CNN aboard hospital ship
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence on October 7. One witness recounts what he saw
07:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Freed Israeli mother asked what she feared most in captivity. Hear her reply
07:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I suffered a Holocaust': Hostage details her 55 days held in Gaza
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a tinder box': Military analyst reacts to killing of senior Hamas leader
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the youngest journalist in Gaza, she's just nine years old
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst on US sinking Houthi boats: 'This is a big step'
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Terminally ill mom of Israeli hostage pleads with Biden in letter
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Naked, handcuffed and blindfolded: Palestinian poet details time in Israeli custody
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN