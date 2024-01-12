Video Ad Feedback
See pictures on the ground in Yemen showing US, UK airstrikes
The US and UK militaries launched strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to a US official and a UK official. Video posted to social media purports to show multiple explosions in Saada province in Yemen. CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.
02:02 - Source: CNN
