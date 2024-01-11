Video Ad Feedback
Ex-chief prosecutor weighs in on importance of South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The country wants the court to order Israel to suspend its military campaign in Gaza.
01:47 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
