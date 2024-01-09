exp Copernicus report Becky Anderson Bill Weir live 010911ASEG1 CNNi World _00001020.png
Video Ad Feedback
EU report confirms that 2023 was the hottest year on record
Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service just released data showing an alarming rise in global temperatures, warning that 2024 may be even hotter
02:43 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp Copernicus report Becky Anderson Bill Weir live 010911ASEG1 CNNi World _00001020.png
Video Ad Feedback
EU report confirms that 2023 was the hottest year on record
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail anderson KTH trump immunity hearing
Video Ad Feedback
Trump is in court by choice. Anderson Cooper breaks down significance
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split Peregrine lander miles obrien
Video Ad Feedback
See first image of moon lander after company abandons the mission
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stephanie king
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from 'traumatized' Alaska Airlines passenger
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 19: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jayson': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sara sidner cancer diagnosis thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's Sara Sidner makes emotional announcement about her health
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michelle obama podcast 010824 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israel hamas tunnel diamond vps
Video Ad Feedback
IDF shows off alleged Hamas tunnels and weapons factories
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 fort worth explosion 0108
Video Ad Feedback
Explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth, Texas
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria 01 07 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's take: America has problems. But the world sees something different
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
(FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media August 31, 2023. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged." (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'It's very unusual': CNN reporter unpacks controversy around NYT and Taylor Swift
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
judge attack vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Man captured on video jumping bench and violently attacking judge
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard students were asked if their president should resign. Hear what they said (2023)
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Female student
Video Ad Feedback
Black students navigate racial identity post-affirmative action ruling
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel Aaron Rodgers split
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
japan airline audio
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what newly released audio reveals about Japan plane crash
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN