Hooded men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador
After hooded and armed men interrupted a live television broadcast, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" in the country, ordering security forces to "neutralize" several criminal groups accused of spreading extreme violence. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports.
01:51 - Source: CNN
