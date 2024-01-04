Video Ad Feedback
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I want to die in Gaza': Injured Palestinian talks to CNN aboard hospital ship
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent explains why ISIS would want to target Iran
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bolton weighs in on who he believes is behind Iran explosions
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment of explosion in Iran
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what newly released audio reveals about Japan plane crash
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Ukrainian general has a warning about this Russian weapon
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aviation expert has one question after plane fire
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment planes collide at Tokyo airport
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows chaos on board as passengers scramble and smoke fills plane
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment South Korean opposition leader was stabbed
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video inside office shows moment earthquake struck
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See devastating aftermath of Japan's 7.5 magnitude earthquake
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin's New Year's Eve message
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IDF claims to have destroyed Hamas leader's 'hideout' in large tunnel network
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See massive waves after earthquake hits Japan
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tours Kyiv warehouse destroyed in overnight airstrike
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN