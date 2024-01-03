Video Ad Feedback
Freed Israeli mother asked what she feared most in captivity. Hear her reply
Doron Katz Asher and her daughters were taken into Gaza, where they were kept in a home and then a hospital, before being released in November during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Asher describes her nearly 50 days in captivity and the "psychological warfare" to which she says she was subjected. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.
05:14 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Freed Israeli mother asked what she feared most in captivity. Hear her reply
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I suffered a Holocaust': Hostage details her 55 days held in Gaza
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a tinder box': Military analyst reacts to killing of senior Hamas leader
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the youngest journalist in Gaza, she's just nine years old
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst on US sinking Houthi boats: 'This is a big step'
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Terminally ill mom of Israeli hostage pleads with Biden in letter
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Naked, handcuffed and blindfolded: Palestinian poet details time in Israeli custody
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show children among Palestinian men stripped and detained by IDF
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor pushes back after Israeli official compares conflict to World War II
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolute chaos': Gunfire breaks out at key crossing for aid trucks into Gaza
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why woman who survived Hamas attack returned to site of massacre
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lutheran Pastor: If Jesus were born today he would be born in Gaza under rubble
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of Israeli 2000-pound bomb drop on Gaza refugee camp
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tunnel warfare expert on what she sees in newly-discovered tunnel in Gaza
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN investigation into a Hamas-linked financier
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN