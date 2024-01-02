Video Ad Feedback
Fully booked flight bursts into flames after landing
CNN's Will Ripley reports on a Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers that burst into flames on landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after it collided with another aircraft. All crew members and passengers aboard the Japan Airlines flight were safely evacuated from the passenger plane, according to the airline, but five of six people on the other plane were reported killed.
